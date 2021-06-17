VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.620-1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.880-6.880 EPS.

VMware stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,285. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. VMware has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.57.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,236. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

