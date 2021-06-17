Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Get Volkswagen alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VWAGY. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. Volkswagen had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $75.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Volkswagen (VWAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.