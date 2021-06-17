Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

IHD stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.15.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

