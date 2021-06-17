Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,816 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,439,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,725,000 after buying an additional 190,925 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,215,000 after buying an additional 96,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,831,000 after buying an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after buying an additional 285,171 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on VOYA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VOYA opened at $64.00 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

