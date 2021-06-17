W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 430.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.51.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.