W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW opened at $448.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.22 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $444.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Raymond James increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

