Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Acquires 29,912 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,912 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Rockwell Automation worth $42,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

NYSE ROK opened at $283.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.56. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $202.02 and a one year high of $285.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total transaction of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.