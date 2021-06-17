Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 950,363 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 950,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,770,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 360,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 43,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,690,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $356.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.97.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

