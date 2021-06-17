Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,327 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.54% of Polaris worth $43,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 195.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $4,340,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 36,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of PII stock opened at $131.73 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.84.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.82.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.