Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Trims Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,473 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 55,398 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $41,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,138.50.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $73.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.86. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

