Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Shares Gap Up to $102.71

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.71, but opened at $105.49. Walker & Dunlop shares last traded at $103.82, with a volume of 725 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $856,898.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 149,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 661.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 61,409 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

