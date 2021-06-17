Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Boosted by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 658.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Walmart were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,807,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,767,674 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $137.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.66 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

