Warburg Research Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Evotec (ETR:EVT)

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVT. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

EVT stock opened at €36.92 ($43.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a PE ratio of 135.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Evotec has a one year low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a one year high of €43.00 ($50.59). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €34.51.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

