Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 974.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Waters by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAT opened at $343.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. Waters Co. has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $344.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

