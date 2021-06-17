WaykiChain (WICC) Market Capitalization Tops $61.40 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $61.40 million and approximately $51.75 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00061769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.46 or 0.00773438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00083659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00042652 BTC.

WICC is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

