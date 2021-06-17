WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568,248 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,071 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 1.2% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $428,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

FRC stock traded down $5.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.19. 25,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $197.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

