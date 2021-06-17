WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,076,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Synopsys worth $266,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

SNPS traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $265.16. 10,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,153. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.26. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.40 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,603 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

