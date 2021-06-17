Wedbush Trims Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Target Price to $189.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $219.00 to $189.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ASND. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.43.

ASND stock opened at $133.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.42. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $119.11 and a one year high of $183.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

