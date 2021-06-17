Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tricon Residential (TCNGF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS: TCNGF) in the last few weeks:

6/9/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Tricon Residential is now covered by analysts at National Bank Financial. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.30. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$15.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.50 to $16.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNGF remained flat at $$11.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.