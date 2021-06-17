Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,524,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Weibo worth $127,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Weibo by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WB shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

