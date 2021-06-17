Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Short Interest Update

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the May 13th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.64. 690,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,229. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 817.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 124,784 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

