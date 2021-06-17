Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the May 13th total of 4,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 125,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 65,782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 63,260 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of WMC stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 498,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,564. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.29. The company has a market cap of $229.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 1,242.58 and a current ratio of 1,242.58. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.