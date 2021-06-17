Westpac Banking Corp Buys 7,443 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.18% of Owens Corning worth $17,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,690,000 after purchasing an additional 436,899 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,942 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OC stock opened at $96.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Owens Corning has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.08.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

