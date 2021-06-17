Westpac Banking Corp Has $15.94 Million Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,977 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $15,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,103,000 after acquiring an additional 176,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 733,176 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,588,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,702,000 after purchasing an additional 379,024 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,375,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,685,000 after purchasing an additional 699,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,082,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

CUZ stock opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

