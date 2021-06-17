Westpac Banking Corp Has $20.40 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 346.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,615 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $20,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 76.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 33,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.0% during the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,884,000 after buying an additional 201,060 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 45.7% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 388,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,026,000 after buying an additional 121,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,728 shares of company stock worth $9,366,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 427.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

