Westpac Banking Corp Has $21.54 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,476 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $21,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.06.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $130.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.88.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.08%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

