Westpac Banking Corp Sells 15,705 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,705 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $18,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,808,070 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $79.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.