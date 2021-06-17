WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEX were worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of WEX by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,297,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,386,000 after buying an additional 68,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of WEX opened at $199.92 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $9,584,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,976,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,038 shares of company stock valued at $31,193,464 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.07.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

