Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whitbread from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Whitbread to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

