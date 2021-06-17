Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Short Interest Down 25.8% in May

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the May 13th total of 2,330,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 691,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

WLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Shares of WLL stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. 656,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,058. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $52.43.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

