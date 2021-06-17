William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 74,262 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 74,262 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $83,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 47,458 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 450,282 shares of company stock valued at $35,768,083. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

