William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 795,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,819 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $50,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,738,000 after buying an additional 500,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,694,000 after purchasing an additional 695,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,895,000 after purchasing an additional 722,541 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 44.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,094,000 after purchasing an additional 365,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.