William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $43.05 Million Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,934 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.71% of LHC Group worth $43,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after acquiring an additional 676,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $55,369,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after acquiring an additional 222,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after acquiring an additional 101,511 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,888,000 after acquiring an additional 100,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

LHCG opened at $197.56 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.50 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.72.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

