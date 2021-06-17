William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,173,654 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $103,587,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Workiva by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $2,402,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,043,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $7,777,520. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK opened at $105.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.34 and a beta of 1.42. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

