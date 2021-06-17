Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price increased by Cowen from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $148.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.88.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 554.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Wingstop by 38,268.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 47,070 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

