Winpak (TSE:WPK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$41.32. Winpak shares last traded at C$41.11, with a volume of 34,146 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pi Financial raised Winpak from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 20.36.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$284.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.7400001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

About Winpak (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

