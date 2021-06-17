Winslow Capital Management LLC Buys 129,958 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,190,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,958 shares during the period. Wix.com makes up about 1.4% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 2.12% of Wix.com worth $332,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded up $12.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $294.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.52 and a beta of 1.39. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $213.12 and a 12-month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.11.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

