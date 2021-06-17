Winslow Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,239,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,869 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $274,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,548,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

BLL stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $67.10 and a 1 year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

