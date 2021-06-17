Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Billion Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,932,152 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,581 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 4.4% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Visa worth $1,044,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

NYSE V traded up $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $232.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.22.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

