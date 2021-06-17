Winslow Capital Management LLC Invests $215.91 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 941,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,908,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Snowflake as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

SNOW traded up $7.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.97. 202,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,230. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion and a PE ratio of -64.69.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.82.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,895 shares in the company, valued at $42,473,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 782,847 shares of company stock valued at $181,164,740 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

