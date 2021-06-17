Winslow Capital Management LLC Makes New $69.44 Million Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 894,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,437,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

MS traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.73. 639,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,875,165. The company has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

