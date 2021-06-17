Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $351.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $295.00.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS stock opened at $309.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $316.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,607,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.