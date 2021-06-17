Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.00.

JLL opened at $205.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $212.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.07.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after purchasing an additional 828,247 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,987,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,039,000 after acquiring an additional 489,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $82,207,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

