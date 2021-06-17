Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.14% from the stock’s current price.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

NYSE ESRT opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 146,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 3,860.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 923,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

