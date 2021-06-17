Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 263.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 79,072 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $27,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Workday by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,978,000 after buying an additional 422,679 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,478,000 after buying an additional 438,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,449,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,409,000 after buying an additional 58,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $19,937,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $50,005,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,799 shares of company stock valued at $85,258,906. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

Workday stock opened at $230.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.28. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.22 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.52 and a 52-week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

