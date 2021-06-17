X Square Capital LLC Buys 1,480 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.2% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Shares of PM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.09. 142,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603,771. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $100.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.88. The firm has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

