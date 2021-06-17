X Square Capital LLC Raises Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 1.0% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,038 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $36.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,463.92. 24,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,646. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,449.90. The company has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4,671.49 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $922.09 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,826.06.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

