xBTC Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. xBTC has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $17,281.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xBTC coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, xBTC has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00060911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00153611 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.09 or 0.00183382 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.88 or 0.00941207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,712.88 or 0.99859089 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 5,655,378 coins and its circulating supply is 4,024,413 coins. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

