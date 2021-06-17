XMON Tops One Day Trading Volume of $79,513.00 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, XMON has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for $659.19 or 0.01697826 BTC on popular exchanges. XMON has a market capitalization of $985,433.36 and approximately $79,513.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00059744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00137864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00180015 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.74 or 0.00921398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,894.40 or 1.00177513 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.