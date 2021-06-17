XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,420 ($70.81). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 5,300 ($69.24), with a volume of 15,838 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,945 ($77.67) target price on shares of XP Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 33.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,050.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

In other XP Power news, insider James E. Peters sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,014 ($65.51), for a total transaction of £12,535,000 ($16,377,057.75).

About XP Power (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

